Congo ex-Justice Minister sentenced for Embezzlement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Congolese Justice Minister Constant Mutamba was convicted for embezzling $19 million meant for a prison construction project in Kisangani and sentenced to three years of forced labor, the Court of Cassation ruled on Tuesday.

Mutamba, 37, resigned in June while denying the allegations. The court also barred him from running for election for five years after serving his sentence, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Supporters of Mutamba have protested his arrest, and clashes with police in Kinshasa previously delayed the verdict. Mutamba served as minister in 2024–2025 under President Felix Tshisekedi.

News.Az