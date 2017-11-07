Corneal transplantation to be performed in Azerbaijan soon

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 3,000 patients need to be transplanted horned eye and 20 percent of them are children.

First cornea transplant surgery will be performed in Azerbaijan in the next few weeks, said Farah Abdulaliyeva, a senior researcher at the National Center for Ophthalmology named after academician Zarifa Aliyeva, APA reported.



Abdulaliyeva said that Azerbaijan is expected to import cornea from United States, Iran and Russia. “Paperwork is underway. Import of cornea will soon be started. In the first stage, the patients in need of urgent surgery will be subject to cornea transplantation,” she added.



Operations will be carried out at the National Center for Ophthalmology and the Republican Medical Diagnostic Center.



Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree amending Presidential Decree No. 292 (dated September 12, 2005) on additional measures in regulating goods with restricted civil circulation. By this means, import and transplantation of the cornea has been made lawful in Azerbaijan.

