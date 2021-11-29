COVID-19 vaccination certificates in Azerbaijan have no expiration date- TABIB

+ ↺ − 16 px

The certificates of vaccination against COVID-19 have no expiration date, in Azerbaijan, the country's Ministry of Health, the State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance and the Department for Control and Prevention of Diseases at the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) said in a joint statement on Monday.

According to the statement, scientific research on the duration of the immunity to COVID-19 after vaccination is underway in the world.

“This issue will be reconsidered after the publication of the results of research and recommendations from the World Health Organization (WHO) and other international organizations in the field of health,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is recommended to be administered to the health workers, citizens older 60 and those suffering from autoimmune diseases, six months after they receive the second dose.

“Re-vaccination is important due to the emergence of new strains of COVID-19,” the statement said.

The statement noted that the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine is important to prevent weakening of the human immune system and ensure the longevity of COVID-19 antibodies.

The process of vaccination against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18. Presently, the total number of vaccinated citizens in Azerbaijan is 10,486,650. Some 5,074,275 people received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 4,559,863 people – the second dose while 852,512 people – the third dose.

News.Az