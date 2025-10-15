Credit Suisse loses $440 million UK lawsuit against SoftBank over Greensill collapse

+ ↺ − 16 px

Credit Suisse has lost its $440 million lawsuit in London against Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp over losses tied to the collapse of finance firm Greensill Capital.

The ruling, delivered by Judge Robert Miles at London’s High Court, dismissed the Swiss bank’s claims. The case was pursued by UBS Group, which acquired Credit Suisse in a state-backed rescue in 2023 following a series of financial scandals, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Greensill’s 2021 collapse forced Credit Suisse to close around $10 billion worth of supply chain finance funds linked to the firm. The fallout was one of the key factors that led to Credit Suisse’s downfall and eventual takeover by UBS.

The High Court trial took place in June 2025, with UBS arguing that SoftBank should compensate investors for losses connected to Greensill-linked funds. However, the court ruled in favor of SoftBank, bringing an end to the high-profile dispute.

