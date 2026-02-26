CSTO member Armenia inks defense agreement with NATO country Poland

+ ↺ − 16 px

A military-technical cooperation agreement has been signed between Armenia and Poland as part of the official visit of a delegation led by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Warsaw.

According to Armenian media, the document was signed by Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Poland’s Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, News.az reports, citing BBC.

Poland has been a member of NATO since 1999 and actively participates in the alliance’s collective defense and military-technical cooperation initiatives. Armenia, in turn, is a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a military-political alliance uniting several post-Soviet countries.

