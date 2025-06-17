Cyberattack disrupts Iran's Bank Sepah, Iranian media reports

+ ↺ − 16 px

A cyberattack has disrupted some of the services of Iran’s Bank Sepah, News.Az reports citing the country’s state-affiliated FARS news agency.

Bank Sepah is used widely at gas stations across Iran. FARS warned that there may be disruptions at gas stations, but said the problem is expected to be resolved “within the next few hours.”

An Israel-linked hacking organization claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it had “destroyed all of Bank Sepah’s data.”

The group — called “Gonjeshke Darande” or “Predatory Sparrow” —claimed the bank was used by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), calling it “an institution that circumvented international sanctions and used the people of Iran’s money to finance the regime’s terrorist proxies, its ballistic missile program and its military nuclear program.”

CNN could not independently verify the claims.

The hacker group thanked “the brave Iranians whose help made this operation possible,” without elaborating.

