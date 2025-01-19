Debate over support for Ukraine intensifies in German parliament

+ ↺ − 16 px

Representatives of four German political parties at once criticized the possible provision of financial support to Ukraine in the amount of €3 billion.

The members in question are members of the Christian Democratic Union, the Free Democratic Party, the Greens and the ruling Social Democratic Party, News.Az citing the Bild Parliamentarians note that billions could be directed to the needs of German citizens."We cannot give Ukraine anything that we would not have to take away from our pensioners or municipalities," said SPD Bundestag member Matthias Miersch.

