Debris from interception in Dubai kills foreign resident - IMAGE

+ ↺ − 16 px

A foreign resident with Asian citizenship has died after debris from an intercepted aerial object fell on a vehicle in Dubai, the Dubai Government Media Office said.

According to officials, the incident occurred when fragments from the interception operation landed on a car, causing fatal injuries to the occupant. Authorities confirmed that the victim was a foreign national residing in the United Arab Emirates, News.Az reports.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Residents of Dubai move outside after missile alerts - EXSLUSIVE

Buildings in Dubai evacuated after interception of projectiles

Iran struck the 23 Marina tower in Dubai - VIDEO

Dubai airport suspends all flights

Emergency services responded to the scene and an investigation has been launched to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Dubai Government Media Office expressed condolences to the victim’s family and said relevant authorities are continuing to assess the situation.

News.Az