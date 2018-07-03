Deputy PM and Azerenergy chairman visit Mingachevir

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov and Chairman of Azerenergy OJSC Etibar Pirverdiyev have visited the Mingachevir power station in order to

A fire broke out at the 6th block of the Mingachevir power station on the night from July 2 to July 3. Firefighters of the Ministry of Emergency Situations sent to the scene were able to extinguish the fire. The situation is now completely under control. The accident is believed to have occurred as a consequence of overuse.

No casualties have been reported.

News.Az

