Documentary on revival of Karabakh and East Zangezur in production

The Azerbaijani Journalists’ Network Public Union has initiated the production of a documentary film focused on the revival of Karabakh and East Zangezur.

The primary aim of the project is to document the large-scale reconstruction and development efforts in the territories liberated from occupation—Karabakh and East Zangezur—as well as the “Great Return” of former internally displaced persons to their ancestral lands, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

The film will creatively depict the historic Victory achieved during the 44-day Patriotic War, the subsequent extensive rebuilding process, and the emotional return of displaced families to their homes. It will also capture the profound pride and joy felt by the Azerbaijani people on the fifth anniversary of the Patriotic War.

As part of the project, filming has already taken place in the cities of Aghdam, Khojaly, Shusha, and Khankendi. In the coming days, additional shoots are planned in the districts of Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Lachin, Kalbajar, and Zangilan.

The project was selected as a winner in the medium grant competition announced by the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the year 2025.

