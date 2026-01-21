Drone strikes hit Odesa region, homes burned, man hurt

Photo: Houses destroyed in the Odesa region due to the Russian morning attack (t.me dsns_telegram)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian drones attacked Ukraine’s Odesa region on Wednesday morning, sparking fires, damaging civilian infrastructure, and injuring one person, local authorities reported.

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, said private homes were damaged or destroyed, and a furniture warehouse was completely burned. A 50-year-old man suffered a leg injury and was hospitalized, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Emergency responders quickly extinguished the fires. Authorities said all relevant services remain on site to eliminate the consequences of the attack, while law enforcement agencies are documenting what they described as another strike against civilian areas.

Chornomorsk Mayor Vasyl Huliaiev confirmed that the Chornomorsk community was also targeted by Russian drones, reporting destroyed private houses and damage to civilian infrastructure.

The State Emergency Service said two residential buildings caught fire in the private sector, several additional homes were damaged, and a warehouse facility was destroyed. All fires have since been brought under control.

Photos released by emergency services show burned and collapsed structures following the attack.

The Odesa region has faced near-daily Russian strikes in recent weeks, primarily involving drones but also missiles and aerial bombs. Recent attacks have repeatedly damaged residential buildings and energy infrastructure, leaving parts of the region with disrupted power supplies and causing civilian injuries.

Authorities say damage assessments are ongoing and further updates will follow.

News.Az