Elmar Mammadyarov received newly appointed Ambassador of Algeria to Azerbaijan

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received the newly appointed Ambassador of Algeria to Azerbaijan.

Congratulating Ms. Salima Abdelhak on her appointment as the Ambassador of Algeria to our country, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov expressed his hope that she would contribute to further development of relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the sides stressed the importance of developing cooperation in economic, tourism, education, culture and other fields between Azerbaijan and Algeria.

Afterward, Ambassador Abdelhak presented a copy of her credentials to Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and stressed that she would spare no efforts to strengthen the ties between the two countries during her diplomatic tenure.

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov wished the Ambassador every success in her diplomatic activities.

