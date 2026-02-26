Erdogan honors memory of Khojaly massacre

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has shared a post on social media in commemoration of the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

"On the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly massacre, I commemorate with mercy and deep sorrow our Azerbaijani brothers and sisters who were killed, and I extend my condolences to the friendly and brotherly people of Azerbaijan," Erdogan wrote on X, News.Az reports.

"We will never forget this inhumane massacre, the pain of which we will always feel deep in our hearts," he posted.

News.Az