EU does not recognize “referendum” in Nagorno-Karabakh

The European Union does not recognize the constitutional and legal framework of the “referendum” planned to be held in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Union’s press servi

The EU press service was commenting on the “referendum” planned to be held on Feb. 20 in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region occupied by Armenia.

“The Minsk Group co-chairs in their statement of 17 February addressed the issue of a so-called constitutional referendum, scheduled to take place in Nagorno-Karabakh on February 20, 2017,” the press service said.

“As stated on previous occasions, the EU does not recognize the constitutional and legal framework of such procedures, which cannot prejudice the future status of Nagorno-Karabakh or impact on the negotiation process. The EU supports the co-chairs efforts and calls for earliest resumption of negotiations toward sustainable peace,” added the press service.

