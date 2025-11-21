EU frustrated by US’s ‘very bad plan’ for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union is expressing deep frustration with Washington’s latest proposal to end the war in Ukraine, calling the US-drafted peace plan “very bad” and overly accommodating to Moscow, Politico reports.

A senior EU official familiar with the proposal described it as “a list of points to satisfy Putin,” adding that pressure on Kyiv to accept the terms is both counterproductive and unwelcome, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Ukrainian officials, the source said, have made it clear that such pressure “won’t help anyone.”

Another high-ranking European official said the timing of the White House initiative is particularly problematic. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is already under intense strain due to recent Russian military gains and domestic turmoil tied to a corruption scandal.

According to Politico, many European governments are grappling with a growing sense of political marginalization. Despite taking on the burden of financing most of Ukraine’s military assistance, EU leaders feel they still lack influence over the negotiation process.

“How do Europeans have so little agency here even when we’re now paying the entire bill?” the second official asked, describing the concessions expected from Kyiv as “unreasonable.”

Zelenskyy formally received the 28-point draft plan from Washington on November 20 and is expected to discuss it soon with US President Donald Trump. The full text of the plan, which the US is urging Ukraine and Russia to sign in the near future, has already been made public.

A senior White House official acknowledged that the proposal presents difficult choices for Ukraine but argued that an end to the war is necessary, warning that continued fighting could lead to the loss of even more Ukrainian territory.

