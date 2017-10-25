EU officials to visit Baku to discuss details of partnership agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

The sides will discuss the further details of the agreement during the meeting.

Next level of talks on partnership agreement between Azerbaijan and the European Union will be held on early November in Baku, Denis Daniilidis, the Head of Political, Economics and Press & Information Section of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan told AzVision.az.

The sides will discuss the further details of the agreement during the meeting, the EU official said.

Eastern Partnership program which is aimed to deepen relations with six Eastern European Partners - Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova and Belarus has been launched since 2009. Its initiators are Poland and Sweden. V Eastern Partnership Summit will be held on November 24 in Brussels.

News.Az

News.Az