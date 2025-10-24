Fevicol and Cadbury ads creator Piyush Pandey dies at 70

+ ↺ − 16 px

Legendary advertising executive Piyush Pandey, the creative mind behind some of India’s most memorable campaigns for Fevicol, Cadbury, and Asian Paints, passed away on Friday at the age of 70.

Pandey had reportedly been battling an infection. His last rites will be held at 11 a.m. at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Pandey’s career in advertising spanned nearly four decades. Serving as Chief Creative Officer Worldwide and Executive Chairman India of Ogilvy, he shaped the very language of Indian advertising with his earthy humor and emotional storytelling.

He joined Ogilvy in 1982, penning his first advertisement for Sunlight Detergent. Six years later, he joined the agency’s creative department and went on to craft iconic campaigns for Fevicol, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Luna Moped, Fortune Oil, and many more.

Under Pandey’s leadership, Ogilvy India was ranked the country’s top advertising agency for 12 consecutive years in The Economic Times’ Agency Reckoner survey.

In 2016, he was awarded the Padma Shri, one of India’s highest civilian honors, for his contribution to advertising and communication.

Pandey also made a brief foray into acting, appearing in the 2013 film “Madras Cafe” starring John Abraham, and in ICICI Bank’s Magic Pencil Project campaign videos.

He was also the lyricist behind the iconic song “Mile Sur Mera Tumhara,” which celebrated India’s unity in diversity and became a cultural touchstone.

Tributes from across industries poured in following the news of his passing.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called Pandey “a titan and legend of Indian advertising,” writing on X:

“He transformed communication by bringing everyday idioms, earthy humor, and genuine warmth into it… His legacy will continue to inspire generations.”

