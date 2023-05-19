FIFA unveils official logo for 2026 World Cup

+ ↺ − 16 px

FIFA has unveiled the official logo for World Cup 2026 at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, US.

The new logo for football's biggest tournament, to be held in Canada, Mexico and the US, was presented by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Brazilian football legend Ronaldo Nazario.

It features an image of FIFA World Cup trophy in the foreground and the year of the tournament in the background.

Infantino also launched the #WeAre26 campaign, which aims to empower people, places and communities to play an integral role in the launching of the event, a press release said.

"We are 26 is a rallying cry," said Infantino, "It’s a moment when three countries and an entire continent collectively say: 'We are united as one to welcome the world and deliver the biggest, best and most inclusive FIFA World Cup ever.'"

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is scheduled for June and July 2026.

