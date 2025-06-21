Five IRGC members killed in Israeli strike on western Iran

Five members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed in Israeli airstrikes targeting the city of Khorramabad in western Iran.

Khorramabad, the capital of the Lorestan province, has not been previously reported as a primary target in the ongoing hostilities between Iran and Israel, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

According to Iranian media, two people were killed and four injured in an Israeli attack in Qom in central Iran.

Hostilities broke out on June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 430 people have been killed and over 3,500 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to the Health Ministry.

