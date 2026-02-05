Five Russian missiles hit Kyiv thermal plant, heat at risk - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A major thermal power plant in Kyiv has been almost completely destroyed after being hit by multiple Russian missiles, Ukrainian officials said, raising concerns about heat supply for residents during severe winter temperatures.

According to Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration, Oleksii Kuleba, Russian forces launched five ballistic missiles at the Darnytska thermal power plant in the early hours of February 3. The facility was a critical part of the capital’s heating infrastructure, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

Kuleba said the attack specifically targeted equipment responsible for supplying heat to residential areas. The strike occurred during one of the coldest nights of the season, with temperatures dropping to around -25°C (-13°F).

Officials said the damage was intensified because the missiles reportedly contained fragmentation elements, which also damaged surrounding heat pipelines and infrastructure.

Since the beginning of the heating season, the Darnytska plant has reportedly been hit by more than 20 missiles, highlighting ongoing risks to Ukraine’s energy system.

Emergency and repair teams began working at the site immediately after security clearance was given. Authorities said specialists are assessing the extent of the damage and trying to restore at least partial heating capacity for residents in affected areas.

The plant provides heat to parts of Kyiv’s Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts. Officials said it may take at least two days to evaluate whether and how quickly heat supply can be restored.

The strike is part of a broader wave of attacks reported across Ukraine in early February, with infrastructure facilities among the key targets. Ukrainian authorities continue to monitor the situation while urging residents to follow safety and emergency guidance.

