Kyiv hit by Russian night attack, buildings and cars damaged - VIDEO

At least one person was injured following a nighttime Russian attack on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, on February 5.

Ukrainian emergency services said a fire broke out near a parking area in the Obolon district of the city. Firefighters quickly responded and extinguished flames that had engulfed two vehicles, News.Az reports, citing emergency authorities.

In the Solomianskyi district, the blast wave damaged windows in four residential buildings. Authorities also reported damage to a kindergarten and an outbuilding. Rescue teams inspected nearby areas following the incident and confirmed that one person was injured.

Officials warned that information about casualties could still be updated as emergency assessments continue.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, debris strike damage triggered a fire in a four-story office building. Emergency crews later brought the fire under control.

The attack is part of ongoing strikes targeting Ukrainian cities, with emergency services continuing to assess damage and monitor the safety situation across affected areas.

Local authorities urged residents to follow safety guidance and stay alert as air defense and emergency response operations continue across the capital.

