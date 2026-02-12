Food poisoning in Azerbaijan kills 11-year-old

+ ↺ − 16 px

Four members of the same family were reportedly poisoned in Azerbaijan’s Salyan district, with an 11-year-old child dying after being hospitalized, according to local medical officials.

The incident occurred in the Chadyrli village area. According to Shirvan City Central Hospital, four people, three women and one man, were admitted to the emergency department around 1:20 a.m. on February 12 with suspected poisoning symptoms, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Doctors initially diagnosed the patients with an unspecified viral intestinal infection. Medical staff said the patients were conscious, had stable vital signs, and were discharged after receiving initial treatment and several hours of observation.

However, the condition of a child born in 2015 later worsened. The child was re-hospitalized around 3:00 p.m. the same day, where doctors confirmed death.

The other three family members remain under treatment in the emergency department, with their condition reported as stable.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

