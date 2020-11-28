Foreign diplomats visit Azerbaijan’s Tartar, Aghdam

+ ↺ − 16 px

Upon the instruction of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, foreign diplomats and heads of international organizations accredited in the country left for Tartar and newly-liberated Aghdam district, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration tweeted.

“In Tartar, we will see results of heavy bombardment by Armenia. Aghdam ruined ghost town example of Urbicide. Exiled Karabakh football club is with us,” Hajiyev wrote.

News.Az