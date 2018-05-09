Foreign media outlets apply to Azerbaijani government for permission to visit occupied Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to reports, Armenia's new prime minister is to hold a press conference for local and foreign media representatives in Khankandi today.

In this connection, spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev said:

"Such media structures as Financial Times, Associated Press, Agence France Press have applied to Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry to get the permission of the Azerbaijani government to visit the occupied lands. Considering the respect shown by these international media outlets to our country's laws, territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as international law, the visit of their representatives to the occupied lands was permitted.

"We hope that during this visit, international media representatives will be able to travel to occupied Lachin and Nagorno-Karabakh region and get acquainted with the ethnic cleansing committed against Azerbaijanis native of these lands and the destruction of their property, as well as the material and cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people on the spot. We recommend foreign media representatives to visit completely devastated Agdam, Jabrayil, Fuzuli and other regions. However, experience shows that the Armenian side will not let them travel beyond Khankandi," the spokesman said.

