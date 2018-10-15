Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov meets his Irish counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the sidelines of the Eastern Partnership ministerial meeting in Luxembourg Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Irish Foreign and Trade Minister Simon Coveney.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current level of bilateral cooperation relations and underlined that there is a huge potential for deepening cooperation.

The sides also exchanged their views on the issues of international agenda and touched upon the cooperation and mutual support within the international organizations.

News.Az

