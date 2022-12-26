Four more vehicles of Russian peacekeepers freely pass along Lachin road

For 15 days, environmental activists, representatives of non-governmental organizations and volunteers from Azerbaijan have been holding peaceful protests on the Lachin-Khankandi road, close to the Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment area, News.Az reports.

Four more vehicles of the Russian peacekeeping contingent passed freely along the Lachin-Khankandi road on Monday.

Today, a total of 11 vehicles of the Russian peacekeepers moved through the Lachin-Khankandi road.

This is clear evidence that the Lachin road is open for humanitarian purposes.

The protesters demand the arrival of Russian peacekeepers' Command Andrei Volkov in the area, the establishment of conditions to monitor the illicit exploitation of the country's mineral resources, and the cessation of Armenia's environmental terrorism on Azerbaijani lands.

