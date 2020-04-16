French ambassador thanked President Ilham Aliyev on behalf of Emmanuel Macron and entire French nation

French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross has sent a letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The letter reads as follows:

"To His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Mr. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan,

Mankind is facing a serious problem caused by the coronavirus. The pandemic has tested both France and Azerbaijan.

At this difficult time, the lighting of the magnificent building of the Heydar Aliyev Center in the colors of the French flag on the evening of April 5 was highly appreciated in our country as a valuable gesture of solidarity.

On behalf of French President Emmanuel Macron and all French people, I express my gratitude to you for such an exceptional expression of this friendship.

Mr. President, please accept the expression of my deep respect."

