French Foreign Ministry backs call to dissolve the OSCE Minsk Group and its structures

The Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs has issued a statement welcoming the agreement between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the normalization of relations between the two countries, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on August 8.

The French Foreign Ministry expressed gratitude to the U.S. for playing a crucial role in the process and securing the outcome, adding that the imminent signing and ratification of the peace agreement will be critical to ensuring regional stability, News.Az reports.

France also expressed its support for the joint appeal to abolish the OSCE Minsk Group and its structures.

According to the statement, the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the development of regional ties, as well as the reopening of state borders, in compliance with each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and the principles of the 1991 Almaty Declaration, will pave the way for turning the South Caucasus into a region of prosperity and peace for the benefit of the region’s populations.