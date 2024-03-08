G20 Interfaith Dialogue Forum calls for broader efforts to fight Islamophobia

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We must fight Islamophobia with all our strength and eradicate this problem,” said President of the G20 Interfaith Dialogue Forum Prof. Cole Durham as he addressed the international conference themed “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024”, News.Az reports.

He said that adequate response should be given to biased and negative trends against the religion of Islam worldwide, adding that the broader efforts are needed to tackle Islamophobia.

News.Az