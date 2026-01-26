Gaza death toll rises to 71,660, health ministry says

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Gaza Health Ministry reported that the death toll from Israeli attacks in the territory has risen to at least 71,660 since October 7, 2023.

In its latest daily update, the ministry said that three bodies — including one recently recovered — were brought to hospitals across Gaza in the past 24 hours. Another 20 people were reported wounded during the same period, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

According to the statement, a total of 171,419 people have been injured since the start of the conflict.

The ministry also reported that since the ceasefire agreement reached in October, Israeli attacks have resulted in 486 additional deaths and 1,341 injuries, alleging continued violations of the truce.

