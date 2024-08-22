Georgia plans to build new high-speed roads to borders with Azerbaijan, Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia's Ministry of Regional Development and Infrastructure has launched a tender for the construction of high-speed road sections designed to connect the country with Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The project focuses on two key road segments: Rustavi-Red Bridge and Algeti-Sadakhlo. These sections are vital parts of the East-West and North-South international transport corridors, News.Az reports citing Georgian media.Funding for the project will come from the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Government of Georgia, with the EIB providing a €250 million loan. Design work for the road sections was carried out by a Dutch firm, with additional financial backing from the World Bank (WB).The East-West Highway, also known as European Transit Road E-60, is a major European transit route that spans from Brest, France, to Irkeshtam, Kyrgyzstan. In Georgia, this corridor begins at the Azerbaijani border and extends to the Black Sea port of Poti, continuing towards the Turkish border. The project aims to boost connectivity and enhance trade between Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia.

