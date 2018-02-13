German firms’ operation in Azerbaijan’s occupied lands unacceptable - minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Operation of German companies in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan is unacceptable, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev said.

He made the remarks on Feb. 13 at a meeting with a delegation led by Wolfgang Buechele, chairman of Germany’s Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations, Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry said in a message.

Azerbaijan informed the German side about the companies that illegally operate in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region.

In turn, Buechele noted that he will study this issue and will inform the Azerbaijani side about this.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

