Greenhouse theft in Baku causes 50,000 manat loss

The greenhouse owner reported that boiler and technical equipment valued at 50,000 manat had been stolen from his property under unknown circumstances, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Interior Ministry.

Officers from the Sabunchu District Police Department’s 14th Police Station launched an operation and detained two suspects — 55-year-old Mahir Hasanov and 36-year-old Tural Hajiyev — both previously convicted. Investigators determined that the suspects had monitored the greenhouse for some time, noticed that it was no longer in operation, and carried out the theft after confirming there was no regular activity at the site.

Following the crime, the suspects reportedly called a tow truck, falsely claimed ownership of the stolen equipment, and attempted to transport it for sale.

Police also revealed that Tural Hajiyev had earlier stolen 4,500 manat in cash from a relative’s home. In addition, authorities received multiple reports of cable and non-ferrous metal thefts from facilities in the Sabunchu district. During further operations, police detained another previously convicted suspect, 35-year-old Huseyn Guliyev.

Investigators later established that Guliyev had also committed burglaries at two separate homes, stealing household goods and construction materials.

All suspects are currently under investigation, and legal proceedings are ongoing.