Ukraine and Sweden have signed an agreement that could bring Saab JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets to the Ukrainian Air Force, with first deliveries potentially as early as 2026, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukrainian pilots, including Vadym Voroshylov (call sign Karaya), have praised the Gripen as an “ideal option” for defending the country. Currently, Ukraine relies on Soviet-era jets like Su-27s and MiG-29s, supplemented by a limited number of Western fighters, leaving infrastructure exposed, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Under the deal, Ukraine plans to acquire 100–150 Gripen E jets, though Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson warned that deliveries are part of a 10–15 year program. Experts note even older Gripen C/D jets would significantly boost Ukraine’s air defense.

