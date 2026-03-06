Gulf Air extends flight suspension amid Bahrain airspace closure

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gulf Air said its flights remain temporarily suspended as the closure of Bahrain’s airspace continues.

In an update on X, the airline said services will resume once the Bahrain Civil Aviation Affairs (BCAA) confirms that the airspace has been safely reopened.

Gulf Air added that the next update on flight operations will be provided at 11:00 Bahrain time (08:00 UTC) on March 7.

Passengers are advised to check the latest flight information on the Gulf Air website or through the Gulf Air mobile application.

News.Az