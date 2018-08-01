Honored Artist Hasanaga Sadigov’s health deteriorated

+ ↺ − 16 px

Health of Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, Honored Cultural Worker Hasanaga Sadigov has deteriorated.

According to Report, Hasanaga Sadigov was born on October 7, 1950, in Salyan city in the singer's family.

His father and grandfather were one of the connoisseurs of national ashug art.

Notably, Hasanaga Sadigov has performed a concert in the USA, Norway, Vietnam, Germany, as well as in many countries of the African continent. In 1988, Hasanaga Sadigov was awarded the honorary title of Honored Cultural Worker of the Azerbaijan SSR.

