Houthis claim missile attack targeting Israel's Ben Gurion Airport

Yemen's Houthi group claimed responsibility for a missile attack on Israel's Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv on Thursday.

The Israeli military confirmed the missile was intercepted after air raid sirens were activated in several parts of the country, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Houthis "carried out a qualitative military operation" using a ballistic missile, military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a video statement.

The Israeli military said earlier in a post on X that a missile launched from Yemen had been intercepted following air raid sirens that sounded before dawn in several areas of Israel.

The Houthis began targeting Israel and ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, accusing they accuse of having links to the country after the start of the Gaza war in October 2023, claiming solidarity with Palestinians.

In response, Israel has carried out several strikes on Yemen, including attacks on Sunday on the port city of Hodeida.

The Houthis claimed responsibility this week for the sinking of two vessels, as they resumed their campaign against global shipping in the Red Sea.

Their fresh attacks mark the end of a months-long lull and threaten a May ceasefire with the United States that ended weeks of strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.

