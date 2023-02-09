Humanitarian aid sent by Heydar Aliyev Foundation upon Azerbaijani First Vice-President`s instructions arrives in quake-hit Türkiye

Humanitarian aid sent by Heydar Aliyev Foundation upon Azerbaijani First Vice-President`s instructions arrives in quake-hit Türkiye

Humanitarian aid sent by Heydar Aliyev Foundation upon Azerbaijani First Vice-President`s instructions arrives in quake-hit Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under Azerbaijan`s First Vice-President, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva`s instructions, a special plane carrying humanitarian aid to the victims of the massive earthquake that struck Türkiye, sent by Heydar Aliyev Foundation, has landed at Gaziantep airport in the morning on February 9, News.Az reports.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation`s employees will dispatch the humanitarian aid package to the people affected by the earthquake.

The humanitarian aid includes oxygen masks, medical supplies and equipment, including stretchers and first aid neck braces, as well as warm clothes.

News.Az