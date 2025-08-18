Hungarian opposition leader urges Russia not to interfere in politics

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungarian opposition leader Peter Magyar called on Russia on Aug. 17 to guarantee it would not interfere in Hungary’s political affairs, following claims by Moscow that the European Union aims to unseat Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

“I demand a clear assurance that Russia will refrain from any act that could be classified as interfering in Hungary’s internal political processes, including disinformation campaigns, cyber operations, or intimidation of political figures and citizens,” Magyar said in a Facebook post, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The statement came after Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) alleged on Aug. 13 that the European Commission is supporting Magyar and attempting to “change the regime in Budapest,” with Kyiv reportedly participating in the campaign.

Magyar has positioned himself as a leading challenger to Orban, promising to reset Hungary’s foreign policy and improve ties with Western partners. Orban’s government has been criticized for undermining democratic norms, blocking military aid to Ukraine, maintaining close relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and opposing Ukraine’s EU membership, which Hungary could veto.

Magyar has also visited Ukraine, delivering humanitarian aid and pledging pragmatic relations with Moscow while rejecting Kremlin interference. Hungary is scheduled to hold national elections in 2026.

