Hungarian PM: West losing in Ukraine but unwilling to admit failure

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated that Western countries are losing the war in Ukraine but remain unwilling to end it or recognize their failure.

In an interview with local media, Orban remarked, "They find themselves in a difficult position, fighting a war that has already been lost." He emphasized Hungary's intention to avoid being drawn into the conflict despite external pressures, News.Az reports, citing TASS. He stated that Hungary’s principled stance has allowed it to preserve "room for maneuver" in the economic field, which is heavily impacted by the conflict in Ukraine. "Reviving the Cold War is a bad idea, yet many are responding to the Russia-Ukraine war in this way and have effectively declared it in the economic sphere," he added."We have managed to stay out of the war, and I think we can avoid bad economic policies based on faulty military logic," the prime minister said. He recalled that Hungary continues to buy Russian oil and gas as it has secured an exemption from some EU sanctions.Orban expressed hope that if former President Donald Trump wins the November 5 US election, "the party of war in America will be replaced by the party of peace," potentially paving the way for a settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. "Former President Trump will return, and then we will be able to breathe a sigh of relief, as we will no longer be alone; at least there will be two of us," the Hungarian prime minister stated.

