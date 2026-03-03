Ilham Aliyev attends 12th Southern Gas Corridor meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev addressed the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council, which opened on Tuesday at the Baku Convention Center.

European Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jørgensen also delivered remarks at the event, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The meetings were attended by representatives from 27 countries, including Azerbaijan and various European nations, 11 international financial institutions and organizations, and 49 energy companies. Participants included ministers, deputy ministers, and other high-ranking officials.

Following the opening session, the summit continued with a ministerial meeting and plenary sessions titled Southern Gas Corridor Session: Sustaining Success and Driving the Next Phase of Development of the Southern Gas Corridor and Green Energy Projects.

As part of the Advisory Council meeting, the EU-Azerbaijan Green Connectivity Investment Roundtable was also held.

The event concluded with a press conference to present the outcomes of the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council.

Ministerial meetings of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council have been held since February 2015.

News.Az