Ilham Aliyev congratulates Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on birthday

  • Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev called his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on February 26 to extend birthday greetings.

During the phone call, Aliyev congratulated Erdoğan, wishing him long life, good health, and continued success in his future endeavors. Erdoğan expressed gratitude for the thoughtful message, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The two leaders also exchanged views on future cooperation, signaling ongoing close relations and coordination between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

The call highlights the strong diplomatic and personal ties between the two countries, reflecting their continued partnership under the “One nation, two states” principle.

 
 
 

