Illegal visit of Armenian Defense Minister to Azerbaijani territories is military-political provocation - MoD

The Armenian defense minister’s recent illegal visit to the territories of Azerbaijan is a military-political provocation, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

According to the ministry, Armenian media spread information that Armenian Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan illegally visited the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed.

Baku stressed that the unauthorized entry of the Armenian Defense Minister into the territory of Azerbaijan, holding meetings with illegal Armenian formations, and expressing views on their combat readiness is a military-political provocation.

“The provocative visit of the Armenian Defense Minister was deliberately held on the eve of the anniversary of the trilateral statement signed on November 10, 2020, by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the President of the Russian Federation, and the Prime minister of Armenia,” the ministry said.

“Thus, the political and military leadership of Armenia, grossly violating the provisions of the trilateral statement, attempts to destabilize the situation in the region and overshadow the activities of Russian peacekeepers.”

It noted that instead of drawing conclusions from the complete defeat in the 44-day war in Karabakh, adapting to the new geopolitical situation in the region, and strengthening peace and security, the military leadership of Armenia tries deplorable military adventurism.

“The visit of the Armenian Defense Minister once again demonstrates that Armenia continues to directly support irregular Armenian military units, aggressive separatism, and terrorist acts on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Moreover, elements of the armed forces of Armenia continue to be in the territories of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed.”

“We would like to remind the Armenian Defense Minister of the fate of his former colleagues and other Armenian generals who made utopian claims such as "impassable Ohanyan line", "new wars, new territories",” the ministry added.

Baku warned the military-political leadership of Armenia that in case of a repetition of such illegal visits to the territory of Azerbaijan, the necessary measures will be taken to prevent aggressive separatism and terrorist acts in accordance with the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

News.Az