Illegal visits of some MEPs to Nagorno Karabakh protested in Brussels

Illegal visits of some of the members of the European Parliament to the Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia were protested in Brussels, Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan told APA.

According to the Community, this issue was at the center of attention during meetings of delegations of the Center for Analysis of Community and International Relations in Brussels.

Member of the European Parliament, chairman of Euronest Andrius Kubilius in a meeting with Deputy Chairman of the EU-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Relations Committee, Member of the European Parliament Rasa Juknevičienė and chief executive of the Centre for European Policy Studies (CEPS) Karel Lannoo stated that the illegal visit of some members of the European Parliament without Azerbaijan’s permission to Nagorno Garabagh poses a serious harm to the reputation of this organization.

The members of the European Parliament noted that they were carefully tracking the negotiations held by the mediation of OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmen countries in regard to the solution of Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict over Nagorno Karabakh.

The important role played by Azerbaijan in the European energy market was specially mentioned during the held meetings.



It was stated that the increasing prestige of Azerbaijan in European energy security, and the measures taken by both sides in the area of development of EU-Azerbaijan relations had great significance.

