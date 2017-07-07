International conference held in Nakhchivan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Entitled "Turkish-Islamic culture monuments of Nakhchivan: history and present-day", a conference was held in Nakhchivan, one of the world's most ancient settlements.

Addressing the event, Chairman of Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov thanked organizers for the international conference, AzerTag reports.

Other speakers included Director of the National Museum of History, Academician Naila Valikhanli, Professor of Erzurum University Huseyn Yurttash, Jafar Giyasi from Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction, Bahram Ajarli from Tabriz Islamic Art University, Head of Nakhchivan section of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Academician Ismayil Hajiyev,

The event was held according to the Action Plan of the Knowledge Foundation under auspices of Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The conference is organized by ANAS Nakhchivan Department, Nakhchivan State University, Nakhchivan University, Nakhchivan Teachers Institute and Office for Religious Affairs of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Nakhchivan, the central city of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic had been admired by many travelers and poets of the past as one of the most beautiful and prosperous cities in the East.

News.Az

News.Az