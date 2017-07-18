International conference in Rome features discussions on Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Great map of the world: local and global junctions” international conference, organized by Il Nodo di Gordio think tank in Rome, has featured discussions on Az

The conference included “Azerbaijan: Land of Fire”, “Rome looks at Baku” and “Trans Adriatic Pipeline and Italy’s national interests” panels, AzerTag reports.

Azerbaijani ambassador to Italy Mammad Ahmadzade provided an insight into the country’s foreign policy priorities, transnational energy and infrastructure projects, regional security, Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan, multicultural traditions in Azerbaijan, as well as political, economic and cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy.

TAP Italy CEO Michele Elia and former president of Finmeccanica-Leonardo company Pier Francesco Guarguaglini highlighted the benefits that TAP pipeline will give Italy.

Expert Anna Schavezzon and researcher Laura Facchin drew the audience`s attention to Azerbaijan`s history, culture, arts, architecture as well as cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy.

The conference was in the spotlight of Italian Il Giornale, L’Opinione and IntelligoNews newspapers.

