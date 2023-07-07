International Court of Justice ruling reconfirms Azerbaijan’s right to control its borders: Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku welcome’s the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling that has reconfirmed Azerbaijan’s right to control its borders, and that Armenia’s request on the removal of the Lachin checkpoint was unfounded, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday, News.Az reports.

According to the statement, on July 6, 2023, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) unanimously denied Armenia’s request of 12 May, 2023, for modification of the Court’s 22 February 2023 Order in the Armenia v. Azerbaijan case concerning the Application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

“We welcome the Court’s ruling that has reconfirmed Azerbaijan’s right to control its borders, and that Armenia’s request on removal of the Checkpoint was unfounded. Thus, misinterpretation by the Armenian side of the latest decision is nothing than a desperate attempt,” the ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry stated that Azerbaijan’s decision to establish its border checkpoint at the entrance of the Lachin road was in keeping with its sovereign rights to secure its border. “In this instance, this was due to the urgent necessity to stop the illegal flow of weapons, military equipment, and soldiers into the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, which threatens Azerbaijan’s security and the prospects for peace.”

“Moreover, since the establishment of the Border Checkpoint, local residents of ethnic Armenian origin have been passing through the Border Checkpoint, where border controls on entry and exit are being implemented in a non-discriminatory manner as required by Azerbaijan’s domestic and international obligations,” added the ministry.

According to the ministry, Azerbaijan continues to comply with the ICJ’s Order and to uphold its international legal obligations, and will continue to hold Armenia to account for its ongoing and historic grave violations of international law.

