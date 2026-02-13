International mafia kidnaps two Indians in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two Indian citizens have been rescued in Azerbaijan after being abducted by a suspected international human trafficking network.

Law enforcement agencies from India and Azerbaijan reportedly carried out a joint operation to locate the victims and detain suspects connected to the case, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to preliminary information, the two victims, a 22-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman from Gujarat state, were attempting to illegally migrate to the United States through a complex smuggling route involving transit through multiple countries. They allegedly paid large sums to intermediaries who promised to organize the journey.

The pair travelled from India to Baku, arriving on February 1. Shortly after arrival, they were allegedly taken by criminal intermediaries who demanded additional payments. When the victims could not provide the requested money, they were reportedly held captive and their families were contacted for ransom.

Relatives in India gathered funds and contacted local authorities and government officials, which led to diplomatic coordination. The Indian embassy in Baku alerted Azerbaijani authorities, who launched a rapid response operation. The two victims were located and rescued alive within about 24 hours, according to reports.

They are currently under the protection of the Indian embassy while legal procedures for their return home are underway.

Investigators believe the suspects may be linked to a wider criminal group involved in illegal migration routes. Authorities in India have launched a parallel investigation into agents suspected of organising the operation.

Officials have warned about the risks of illegal migration networks, noting that Azerbaijan has increasingly been used as a transit point in complex smuggling routes used by criminal groups targeting migrants from South Asia.

News.Az