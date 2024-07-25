Int’l travelers embark on trip to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation of Most Traveled People (MTP), the world's largest competitive travel community, kicked off on Thursday its visit to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region.

The community represents 13 countries (USA, UK, Germany, Switzerland, Norway, Sweden, Portugal, Philippines, Poland, Hungary and other countries).MTP members visited Karabakh and East Zangezur 3 times, this is the 4th visit of its members to the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation.Over the past four years, the large delegations of the major international travel networks, such as ETIC, MTP, TCC, NomadMania and the Turkish Travel Club, as well as Turkish travelers club, British "Piki Reels", Swedish "Club 100" have visited Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur ten times.These trips are of great importance in terms promoting Azerbaijani realities worldwide, allowing on-site familiarization with the massive destruction in the liberated territories and the ongoing large-scale construction and reconstruction works in these lands.Founder and head of the MTP (Most Traveled People) travel club, American traveler Charles Veley also participated in the second Shusha Global Media Forum themed “Unmasking False Narratives: Confronting Disinformation” held on July 20-22.During the three-day trip, the delegation will visit Fuzuli, Khojavand, Shusha, Khankendi, Aghdam, Zangilan, Jabrayil districts, as well as Eastern Zangezur region of Azerbaijan.

News.Az