Iran alerts IAEA about Israeli threats to nuclear facilities
Iran has formally addressed the UN nuclear watchdog, IAEA, regarding Israel's threats against its nuclear facilities, according to foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei.“Threats to attack nuclear sites are against UN resolutions…. and are condemned… we have sent a letter about it to… the UN nuclear watchdog,” Baghaei said during his weekly news conference, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.
Israel has vowed to attack Iran in retaliation for a volley of Iranian missiles launched on October 1 , leading to widespread speculation that Iran's nuclear sites could be among Israel's targets.
After the attack, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Tehran had made a “big mistake tonight” and vowed that “it will pay for it.”
Additionally, Israel’s former premier Naftali Bennett called for the country’s leaders to launch an attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities as the Jewish state weighs its response to the barrage of 181 ballistic missiles.
Separately, Baghaei said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi would travel to Bahrain and Kuwait on Monday as part of Iran's efforts to curb regional tensions.